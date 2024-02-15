Home

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Summoned By ED on February 19 for Probe in FEMA Case

ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Feb 19 for probe in FEMA case.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on February 19 for probe in FEMA case.

