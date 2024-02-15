Top Recommended Stories

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Summoned By ED on February 19 for Probe in FEMA Case

ED summons TMC leader Mahua Moitra on Feb 19 for probe in FEMA case.

Published: February 15, 2024 6:18 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday summoned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on February 19 for probe in FEMA case.

