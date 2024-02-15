Home

News

TMC Leader Mimi Chakraborty Resigns From Post of MP

TMC Leader Mimi Chakraborty Resigns From Post of MP

TMC Leader Mimi Chakraborty Resigns From Post of MP

TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty Unwell, Days After Taking 'Fake' Vaccine Shot in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mimi Chakraborty on Thursday resigned from the post of Member of Parliament. Earlier, she met party chief Mamata Banerjee and expressed her desire to quit as a parliamentarian, asserting that “politics is not my cup of tea”.

Trending Now

Chakraborty, a first-time MP from Jadavpur, went to the state assembly in the afternoon to meet Banerjee, also the chief minister. “Today, I met our party supremo. I had submitted my resignation to her on February 13. I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea,” she told reporters.

You may like to read

Asked why she tendered her resignation to Banerjee and not to the Lok Sabha Speaker as per norms, Chakraborty said, “Once I get the nod from the TMC, I will submit it to the Speaker.” The development comes months ahead of the general elections.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.