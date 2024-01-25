‘India Alliance Has Only Two Detractors’: TMC Lists Reasons Behind Party’s Decision To Snub Ties With Congress

Home

Mamata Banerjee's statement on going solo in Lok Sabha elections comes a day after she traded fire with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File Photo (PTI)

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien on Thursday said that the INDIA has two main detractors, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Talking to news agency ANI, Derek said, ‘INDIA alliance has two main detractors: BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He speaks the language of the BJP. The three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal: 1. Adhir Chowdhury 2. Adhir Chowdhury 3. Adhir Chowdhury.”

To recall, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had announced that her party would fight the Lok Sabha polls “alone” in the state. Claiming that Chowdhury was the reason the alliance did not work out in West Bengal, O’Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had many detractors but only two — the BJP and Chowdhury — have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc.

“After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution,” O’Brien told reporters.

Hopeful of Finding Solution to Seat-sharing Impasse With TMC: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Thursday said the party is hopeful of finding a solution to the seat-sharing impasse with the TMC, a day after its supremo Mamata Banerjee made a surprise announcement of going solo in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal.

Ramesh, while speaking to reporters at the Bagdogra airport here, maintained that the Congress cannot think of an INDIA bloc without Banerjee, as she is indispensable in the fight against the BJP in the country.

“We all want Mamata Banerjee to be a part of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ as our motto is common… If we want to defeat the BJP in Bengal and India, she is very much needed. Our leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have immense respect for Mamata ji,” he said.

