Home

News

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Opposition Members Storm Out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Meet

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Opposition Members Storm Out of Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Meet

Citing Dehadrai's submission, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint against her with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who referred the matter to the committee.

Mahua Moitra claimed that Hiranandani was coerced by the government to file the affidavit.

New Delhi: Opposition members of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday stormed out of a meeting along with Mahua Moitra, accusing the panel’s chairperson of asking the TMC MP personal and unethical questions. “We found the ethics committee chairperson’s questions to Moitra undignified and unethical,” Congress MP and panel member N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters after the walkout.

Trending Now

Opposition members of the committee, which had asked Moitra to depose before it in connection with allegations of “gifts-for-query” against her, also questioned the manner in which the meeting was conducted. The committee continued with its deliberations even after the protest.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Chairman of Parliament Ethics Committee, Vinod Sonkar says, “Instead of giving answers, she (Mahua Moitra) got angry and used unparliamentary language for the Chairperson, and Committee members. Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav and other opposition MPs tried to accuse the… https://t.co/rIAz38FxoU pic.twitter.com/aA4I4E26AF — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Moitra on Thursday pleaded innocence to the allegations levelled against her and told the parliamentary committee that the charge is motivated by animus of advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai after she broke her personal relations with him, sources said.

She found support from some opposition MPs, including Reddy and Danish Ali of the BSP, in the meeting while a few BJP members, including V D Sharma, wanted her to respond to the substantive part of the allegations and not make it all about personal relationship going bad.

Sources said a large part of her deposition before the ethics committee was about her relationship with Dehadrai as she appeared to blame him for leaks and the allegations.

Citing Dehadrai’s submission, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey filed a complaint against her with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who referred the matter to the committee.

Moitra has been accused of asking questions, which were keyed in through her parliamentary account, at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for bribes and favours from the Dubai-based scion of a well-known business family.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.