Chennai: A rifleman reportedly killed a havildar with a gun and later committed suicide by shooting himself at an Army camp in Pallavaram, a locality in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai. The incident took place on Monday night following an altercation between the rifleman and the havildar.

Identified as Praveen Kumar Joshi, the havildar belonged to Uttarakhand. When rifleman Jagseer came late for duty, Joshi scolded him which soon resulted in an argument between the two. Later on, Praveen went back to his room and slept at the army camp.

While Praveen was asleep, the rifleman reportedly entered the room and shot him with a rifle. Upon hearing the gunshot, others at the camp rushed to the scene. However, before they could come, Jagseer took the extreme step of shooting himself with the same rifle.

Both Praveen and Joshi were immediately taken to a military hospital where they were declared as brought dead. A case was registered in this regard by the Pallavaram police. An investigation is underway.