New Delhi: To take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio talk ‘Mann ki Baat, the Congress is starting its ‘Desh ki Baat’ programme from Saturday. The first episode will go on social media platforms from 11 a.m. on Saturday and will be done by party spokesperson Pawan Khera.

The elections results have given a clear message that it is time to talk about people's issues.

It is the responsibility of Congress Party to raise these issues and do #DeshKiBaat. Tune in tomorrow 26th Oct at 11am for the first episode of 'Desh ki Baat' with @Pawankhera pic.twitter.com/r2AfJT7OK9 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 25, 2019

Congress’ Social Media head Rohan Gupta said that “Desh Ki Baat” will address the concerns of the common man and question the government on their failures, unmet promises and crucial public issues like the economy, agrarian crisis, rising prices, alarming statistics on crime, unemployment and much more”.

Each episode will address the most pressing issues and will be hosted by party leaders and spokespersons. The main focus will be to highlight the failures of the central government.

Earlier, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit had started “Kaam Ki Baat” with the motive of giving a point-wise rebuttal raised by the Prime Minister in his “Mann ki Baat”. But, later, he discontinued it and now often makes videos to counter the BJP narrative.