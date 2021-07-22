World No. 7 shuttler PV Sindhu would be more than keen to upgrade her Rio performance where she came second best in the final, eventually settling with silver. With form and experience by her side, Sindhu would be eyeing the gold medal that she narrowly missed out five years ago.Also Read - Tokyo Olympics: Indian Paddlers Handed Tough Draws, Sharath-Manika Pair to Face Third Seed in Opener

The 26-year-old by her own admission reckons that she has a relatively easy draw but that by no means guarantees a medal in the biggest sporting extravaganza of the world. With Sindhu set to face Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong and Ksenia Polikarpova of Isreal in the group stages, the route to the knockout stages of the event will be a tad easier for her, given the fact that she enjoys a healthy 5-0 head to head lead against Ngan Yi and 2-0 head to head lead against Polikarpova.

The round of 16 that will be mark the beginning of the knockout stages will see her likely face Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark that will pose the first big challenge for her in the event. Having recently lost to Blichfeldt in 2021, Sindhu will be well aware of the threat coming from the Danish star ranked World No 12 even though she enjoys a healthy 4-1 head to head lead.

The quarter-final will likely see the Indian up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan. Sindhu should be able to get through her even though Yamaguchi will be playing in her own backyard. The business end of the event will see the Hyderabad-based shuttler likely to face Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei ranked World No 1 and Chinese top seed Chen Yufei, a hurdle Sindhu has to overcome in order to clinch the gold medal that eluded her last time.