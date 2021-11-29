New Delhi: Amid the fears of Covid’s latest variant Omicron, consumers may need to spend extra from their wallets to buy tomato. Prices of staple vegetable tomato are likely to stay elevated for two more months, IANS reported quoting ratings firm CRISIL. While, the onion rate is expected to go down, the price of potato is likely to increase in the next two months, the report said.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Ahmedabad IPL Team's Participation in Doubt?

“With standing crops damaged by excess rains in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, which are key suppliers of tomato during October-December, supply is down materially,” the rating agency said. Ground surveys indicate that the situation is so grim in Karnataka that tomatoes are being sent from Maharashtra’s Nashik, it added. Also Read - BTS Leader RM Gets 'Emotional Beyond Words' As He Saw Massive Gathering At SoFi Stadium In LA

“Not surprisingly, prices of tomatoes have increased 142 per cent on-year as on November 25 and are expected to remain elevated for the next 45-50 days till the harvest from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan reach markets across the country beginning January,” CRISIL said. Also Read - Crypto Bill May Shift Investors To Equity Markets: Experts

Onion Price Likely To Go Down

However, in a relief, prices of onion are expected to decline in the next 10-15 days when newly harvested produce reaches markets in northern India, the CRISIL report said.

“Transplanting was delayed in the key growing regions of Maharashtra because of deficit rains in August. That delayed arrivals in October, leading to a 65 per cent increase in onion prices compared with September,” the agency said.

Potato Price May Increase

On the contrary, potato prices are likely to rise in the next couple of months as heavy rains may affect sowing and subsequently the yield, the agency said.

Tomato, onion, and potato are the three major vegetables consumed in the country. Notably, Tomatoes account for 10 per cent of the total vegetable production in India, the IANS report said.