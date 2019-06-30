New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, June 30, resumed his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat‘. He had suspended the monthly radio broadcast for March and April on February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

His first since the BJP-led NDA returned to power after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi began the address by thanking the nation for voting him to the second term in office and expressed how dearly he missed interacting with all through Mann Ki Baat.

From speaking on the democratic spirit of the country to highlighting water woes faced by many today, here’s what the Prime Minister said today.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s Radio Broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’:

1) I have never received a letter related to Mann Ki Baat where people are asking me for something that is for themselves. People talk about the larger interest of our nation and society.

2) When I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am overconfident. However, I always had faith in the people of India.

3) Democracy is a part of our culture and ethos.

4) In the 2019 Loksabha Election, India saw over 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic Election ever held in the world.

5) I urge you all to talk about the books you read, on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App.’ Let us have discussions on the good books we read and why we liked the books.

6) Keeping the importance of water in mind, a new Jalashakti Ministry has been created in the country. This will allow faster decision-making on all subjects related to water.

7) There is no fixed way to conserve water. In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is the same – to conserve every drop of water.

8) My 3 requests: Appeal to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation. Share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation. If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water, do share about them.

9) Let us conserve every drop of water.

10) Once again, Yoga Day was celebrated together with fervour and enthusiasm, there were instances of three-four generations of each family coming together to participate on Yoga Day.