If you want to experience the power of Ayurveda in healing the mind and body, there are tons of places in India that offer incredible treatments and therapies. If you’re a traveller who wants to feel rejuvenated and energised, the monsoons is a great time to indulge in the goodness of Ayurveda.

Kerala

Arguably, Kerala is where it all started. With its age-old Ayurvedic traditions and techniques still intact, Kerala’s treatments and massages are known worldwide. From regular oil massage (Shirodhara) to a combination of therapies (Panchakarma), everything is available here. Best places to get your treatment are Ayurveda Yoga Villa in Wayanad and Somatheeram Ayurveda Resort in Kovalam.

Goa

While this may be surprising to many, Goa is quite popular when it comes to Ayurveda. Apart from the loud nightlife and partying on the beach, Goa has a whole new side to it. It is gorgeous as an Ayurvedic hub; lined with coconut trees, serene beaches and Mandovi river meandering through the state. Some of the best places to get Ayurvedic treatments are Devaaya – The Ayurveda and Nature Cure Centre, just 10km from Panaji and Park Hyatt Goa Resort and Spa, where you can choose from the 5-night or 14-night Ayurvedic de-stress and weight management programmes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chara Chrisomili (@charachrisomili) on Apr 15, 2015 at 3:14am PDT

Rishikesh

Yoga capital of the world – Rishikesh – is the perfect place to head to if you want to align your mind, body and soul. Whether you want to study Ayurveda or indulge in spa and treatments, your experience can’t be anything short of bliss, courtesy of looming Himalayas and the flowing Ganga in Rishikesh. Unlike Kerala where the massage involves using a lot of oil; here the oil is used sparingly, the massages are slow and in sync. The best place for such treatments is Ananda in The Himalayas, where you can pick from a quick detox to weight and stress management, yoga as well and meditation.