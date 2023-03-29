Top 5 Acne-Clearing Face Cleansers For a Flawless Skin

These acne-clearing face washes will penetrate deep into your skin thereby making your skin, clean, clear and healthy. Here's listing down top 5 best face washes

Cleansing your face with the right product is as important as finding the right balance that doesn’t strip away the moisture. But the endless search for the perfect face wash becomes even trickier when you have acne-prone skin. According to our research, dermatologist suggests the key ingredients in your face wash for acne-prone should be salicylic acid and benzyl peroxide. A lot of face washes include alcohol and fragrance, which should be strictly avoided.

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser: Recommended by dermatologists, many celebrities use this face cleanser as it is mild and perfect for all skin types, especially for dry skin. The product doesn’t cause too much foam or lather but would still leave your skin feeling clean and fresh. It prevents acne, blackheads and whiteheads and doesn’t clog pores. Its hygienic pump packaging is another great add-on. Price: 283/- Seba Med Cleansing foam: Infused with the goodness of montaline C40 and pantheons, it helps instantly removal of bacteria from the skin and makes it clog and acne free. It also helps in balancing out the Ph level of your skin and moreover. Price: Rs. 580/- Simple Refreshing Face Wash: Another promising face wash is Simple which has no artificial fragrance, colour and other harmful chemicals. This product is perfect for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It is also 100% soap free and is enriched with triple water and vitamins ensuring to leave you skin plump healthy and clean. Price: Rs. 325/- Neutrogena Oil-Free Acne Face Wash: Infusing the key ingredients that keep acne, blackheads and whiteheads at bay, this face wash contains salicylic acid. The product penetrates pores with deep cleansing, absorbing excess oil and unclogging pores. Price: Rs. 621/- Avene Cleanance Cleansing Gel: A purifying, lightly foaming face wash that is perfect for blemishes or acne-prone skin. It is enriched with monolaurin which helps in reducing oil and regulating sebum and zinc gluconate which helps in soothing the skin and minimising redness. The formulation ensures to deep cleanse your skin by purifying it from within leading to acne-free skin. Price: Rs. 931/- Hope this helped! Follow this space for more beauty related content! 🙂

