Stunning airports in India: A great start to a journey is a must to mark the commencement of a wholesome experiences. These days, most of the journey begin and end on airports. But it is not merely the inside of airport with lavish facilities, beautiful architecture and great lounges, but sometimes the aesthetic environs outside the structure also take breath away. Are you a window seat only person? Well, then imagine taking off and making touch downs with scenic scape just outside your window. Instead of those clusters of roofs, there are many airports in India with jaw dropping airstrips

Agatti Aerodrome, Lakshadweep

Located on a very narrow strip of land finding its way in endless blue waters is the Agatti Aerodrome in Lakshadweep. By far the best airport in terms of scenic beauty it never gets lost in the solitude of the archipelago. an Island with an Airport in the UT of Lakshadweep is more than just a strip of land, almost like a submarine protruding out of the heavenly blue waters. Designed for Dornier 228-type aircraft, the Agatti Airport 's airstrip was constructed in 1987−88.

Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair

Also known as Port Blair Airport, it is a customs airport located 2 kms to the south of Port Blair A new terminal which is scheduled to be operational by 2018 is under construction currently. Every aesthete's paradise, this island airport is unbelievably green.

Shimla Airport, Shimla

There are airports in metro cities with little to feel aesthetic about and then there is Shimla Airport. Travelling 22 kms from Shimla to Jabarhatti gives you the glimpse of this spectacular airport. It was constructed by cutting the hilltop off and levelling land so as to let the runway pave its way. It is perched upon its hill at an altitude of 1546 m and offers and breathtaking view of lush green valleys around.

Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport, Ladakh

This airport located in Ladakh, the only unique hill desert of India is one of the highest airports in the world with an altitude of about 3,256 m from the mean sea level. All flights take off only in the morning to avoid the afternoon mountain winds. Passengers are not allowed to carry any hand baggage with them (with the exception of the camera and laptop bags).

A spectacular view of many complementing shades is owed to the snow-clad barren mountains.

Lengpui Airport, Mizoram

Greenery is a pleasure to the eye, while greenery of numerous shades is therapy. The view Lengpui Airport greets you with as soon as you step out of your plane is, by all means, a spectacle unparalleled in its exuberance. It is located at a distance of 32 kms from Aizwalat an altitude of 504 m from sea level. It is also the first large airport in India to be built by a State Government.

Pakyong Airport, Sikkim

Recently inaugurated Greenfield airport, this airstrip is worth all the hype. With lush scenes surrounding the hills it will make want to travel more! It is located about 4590 ft above the sea level and ranks amongst the five highest altitude airports in India

