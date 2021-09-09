New Delhi: The EVs (electric vehicles) are definitely the next big thing so far as the automobile industry is concerned. While EVs are already present in the market, price and charging infrastructure constraints have restricted their large-scale adoption. In India, some uber-luxurious EVs like Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace are on sale. These three models are priced either close to Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) or above it. However, these are not the only EVs available in the country. In case your budget is under Rs 25 lakh, you have options like the newly-launched Tata Tigor EV, Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.Also Read - Tata Motors' Domestic PV Sales Increase 51 Per Cent in August 2021

Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors launched its second EV for the personal segment, the Tata Tigor EV, in August 2021. Like the ICE-powered Tigor, the Tigor EV has also received a four-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash tests. The vehicle gets a permanent magnet synchronous motor belting out 74.7PS of maximum power and 170Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The ARAI-certified range of the vehicle is 306km. It is compatible with CCS2 charging standard, and can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 8 hours 45 minutes using a 15A plug point and 65 minutes using a 25kW DC fast charger. Also Read - Electric Vehicles to be Exempted from Registration Certificate Fees in India | Latest News

The Tigor EV is being offered in three variants — XE, XM, XZ+. Below are the variant-wise Tigor EV prices (ex-showroom, India) Also Read - After Amazon India, Now Flipkart Plans to Deploy 25,000 Electric Vehicles by 2030

Tigor EV XE – Rs 11.99 lakh

Tigor EV XM – Rs 12.49 lakh

Tigor EV XZ+ – Rs 12.99 lakh

Tigor EV XZ+ Dual Tone – Rs 13.14 lakh

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is the largest-selling electric car in India. It employs a permanent magnet synchronous motor that produces 129PS of maximum power and 245Nm of peak torque. It gets a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The ARAI-certified range of the Nexon EV is 312km. With CCS 2 charging standard, the battery can be charged from 10 to 90 per cent in 8 hours 30 minutes using a 15A plug point. The 0 to 80 per cent fast-charging time is 60 minutes.

The Tata Nexon EV is available in five variants — XM, XZ+, XZ+ Lux, Dark XZ+ and Dark XZ+ Lux. Below are the variant-wise Nexon EV prices (ex-showroom, India).

Nexon EV XM – Rs 13.99 lakh

Nexon EV XZ+ – Rs 15.56 lakh

Nexon EV XZ+ Lux – Rs 16.56 lakh

Nexon EV Dark XZ+ – Rs 15.99 lakh

Nexon EV Dark XZ+ Lux – Rs 16.85 lakh

MG ZS EV

MG Motor India sells the MG ZS EV in the country. At the heart of the ZS EV is a permanent magnet synchronous motor that develops 142.76PS of maximum power and 353Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The claimed range of the ZS EV is 419km. The battery can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in six to eight hours using a 7kW charger. A 0 to 80 per cent charge can be obtained in 50 minutes through a 50kW charger.

The MG ZS EV is available in Excite and Exclusive variants. Its price starts at Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor that puts out 136PS of maximum power and 395Nm of peak torque. The vehicle comes with a 39.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Kona Electric has a claimed range of 452km in a single full charge. The battery can be juiced up from 0 to 100 per cent in 6 hours 10 minutes through a 7.2kW AC wall box charger and 0 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes using a 50kW DC fast charger. The Hyundai Kona Electric is priced at Rs 23.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).