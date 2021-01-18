Ahead of Biden inauguration, Washington DC converted into garrison city as threat looms large: Also Read - Top 5 Headlines of The Day: BKU Leader Quits SC Panel, Anna Hazare to Launch Hunger Strike on Farmers' Issues And More

Ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday, the American capital over the weekend was literally converted into a garrison city because of the multiple reports of threats and armed violence that security agencies have been receiving over the past few weeks. More than 25,000 National Guards have been deployed along with thousands of local police personnel and those from other security agencies. The area in and around Capitol Hill, a large part of Pennsylvania Avenue and the White House has been made out of bounds for the general public with eight-feet high iron barricades being erected. US Marshals are deploying 4,000 officers to Washington DC. Major parts of the majestic National Mall, which during inauguration is usually thronged by thousands of people, have been closed off.

PM Modi to perform Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II, Surat Metro today:

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the Bhoomi Poojan of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and Surat Metro Rail Project on Monday via video conferencing. “Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat’s leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 am,” Prime Minister tweeted informing about the event. As per an official release, the Metro Projects will provide an environment friendly ‘Mass Rapid Transit System’ to these cities Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also be present on the occasion.

Over 17,000 vaccinated on Day 2, Govt to meet pharma majors over inoculation drive today:

Over 17,000 people were vaccinated across 553 sites in six states on Day 2 of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive, the Health Ministry said Sunday evening, adding that the number who had received at least one shot was around 2.24 lakh. The six states that conducted vaccinations on Sunday were Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur and Tamil Nadu. On Saturday (Day 1) 1.91 lakh were vaccinated at 3,006 sites across India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide drive. The Health Ministry said the drop in the number of states was meant to avoid clashes with immunisation schedules for other illnesses. Government officials, along with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, are likely to hold a meeting with representatives of pharma industries and other stakeholders to discuss the future course of Covid vaccination efforts on Monday. In the meeting, officials are expected to discuss the subsequent course of vaccination drive in the country as well as the export of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries.

Farmer unions say they will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day:

Farmer unions protesting against the Centre’s agri laws on Sunday said that they will go ahead with their proposed tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, union leader Yogendra Yadav said, “We will carry out a tractor parade on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi on Republic Day. The parade will be very peaceful. There will be no disruption of the Republic Day parade. The farmers will put up the national flag on their tractors.” The authorities had moved the Supreme Court seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers which seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26. The apex court is likely to hear the petition on January 18.

I&B Ministry seeks explanation from Amazon Prime Video on Tandav controversy:

Taking cognizance of complaints that Hindu gods and goddesses have been ridiculed in web series ‘Tandav’, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on the issue, sources said. The development came after BJP MP Manoj Kotak on Sunday said he has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on Amazon Prime Video’s series ‘Tandav’ for ridiculing Hindu deities. ‘Tandav’, starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday. Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created, directed and produced the political drama with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and it is written by Gaurav Solanki, best known for ‘Article 15’. “The ministry has taken cognizance of the matter (complaints) and asked Amazon Prime Video to explain,” a source in the ministry said.