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Top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist dies after eating food at ‘unfamiliar’ eatery in Pakistan

Qari Aziz was responsible for Lashkar's unit that provided assistance to the families of terrorists killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. The news of his sudden death comes days after a top Lashkar operative claimed that "unknown men" have killed around 30 of its members within Pakistan.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: August 9, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Lashkar-e-Taiba, Pakistan, Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz, Lashkar, Islamabad, Quba Mosque, Jammu and Kashmir, Rizwan Hanif, Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, PoK, Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Al-Qaeda, Taliban
(Images: X)

New Delhi: Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz, a senior commander of the Pakistan-backed and based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a mosque in Pakistan’s Islamabad.

It is reported that Qari Aziz had eaten food at an unfamiliar restaurant before he arrived at the Quba Mosque to offer prayers. He then suddenly collapsed at the gate of the mosque and died. The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

Read more: 'Over 30 members killed by 'unknown gunmen'': Top LeT terrorist makes big admission on camera, blames Indian agents behind killings

Qari Aziz was responsible for Lashkar’s unit that provided assistance to the families of terrorists killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. The news of his sudden death comes days after a top Lashkar operative claimed that “unknown men” have killed around 30 of its members within Pakistan.

A video shows Rizwan Hanif, the top Lashkar operative, claiming that over the past three to four years, many members of their banned organisation have been killed in various parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK).

It is worth noting that Lashkar-e-Taiba planned and executed the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people.

More than 30 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been killed by “unknown men” in Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot, and Muzaffarabad in recent times.

This was the first time a terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, sanctioned by the UN in 2005 over its links to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, has publicly admitted to such killings.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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