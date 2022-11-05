It’s Snow Time! India’s Best Winter Treks To Add On Your Bucket List

Winter Treks 2022: Winter is here! All adventure junkies it is time to get those trekking bag packs ready. Crunching over the beautiful white snow covers, with snow clad mountains in the backdrop and

It's Snow Time! India's Best Winter Treks To Add On Your Bucket List (Image: Pixabay)

Winter Treks 2022: Winter is here! All adventure junkies it is time to get those trekking bag packs ready. Crunching over the beautiful white snow covers, with snow clad mountains in the backdrop and that piping plate of pahar wali maggi – the ultimate treking experience is here. India is home to some of the best winter treks to embark on. And trekking in winter means sweat free hikes (mostly). These winter treks gives the space to camp under the starry net in the sky, and dance and bond around the bonfire.

Most of these winter treks take at least 3 to 4 days and might extend to almost 10 days Depending on the altitude, trail and one’s stamina, the duration might vary a bit. Here are some of the not so common winter treks!

Triund Trek

You probably have already heard about this from friends and avid trekkers, but one must embark on this adventurous trail in the Himalays at least once. Crunching the snow under the boots, Triund makes up for an ideal weekend getaway too. It can be done in 4-6 hours but camp the night to really enjoy the views of Kangra Valley and the Dhauladhar range. While the trail is short, it’s steep. Sunset on this trail will make you want to stop in time.

Duration –Almost 2 days

Level –Easy

Chadar Trek

The Chadar Trek in Ladakh is one of the most challenging, picturesque, and exciting winter treks in the Himalayas though also one of the toughest and most adventurous. Surrounded by massive and steep mountainous walls, the weather is severely cold, and therefore requires thorough preparation for the excursion. This Indian winter trek attracts a number of local and international tourists every year. The path of the expedition is over the frozen Zanskar River (a tributary of the Indus), which is an adventure of a lifetime, making the Chadar Trek one of the most difficult winter treks in the world.

Duration –Almost a week long

Level – Difficult (given the chilling temperatures on the frozen lake!)

Nag Tibba

Trekking through this mythological trail is a wholesome experience. Nag Tibba or serpent’s peak is the highest peak in the Nag Tibba range, which is one of the three principle ranges of the Lower Himalayas besides Dhauladhar and Pir Panjal. Perched at a height of approximately 9,924 feet above sea level, this is one of the best winter treks in India for beginners. he place is said to be the mythological abode of Nag Devta. The trek is full of mesmerizing flora.

Duration: About 2-3 Days

Level – Easy to Moderate

Sakdakphu Trek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandakphu Phalut Trek (@sandakphuphalut)

Known widely as the “Trekker’s Wonderland”, Sakdakphu is the highest point in West Bengal from where you can catch some of the most unforgettable sights of the world’s highest mountain peaks of Mt. Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu. With some of the most fertile regions of rich flora comprising rhododendrons, magnolias, primulas, orchids, and ferns of distinct varieties, describing the path, the hike is picturesque and thrilling. However, most of the trek lies along the India-Nepal border, therefore making the trekker move in and out of both countries. Another major highlight is the Kalapokhri or the Black Pond. It is a curious pond whose water never freezes, be it any season or weather. This is the reason why the Buddhists consider this water holy.

Duration-7-9 days approx

Level– Easy to Moderate

Dayara Bugyal Trek

Look upon snow-covered meadows as far as your eyes reach on this trek. While the trek is accessible for eight months of the year (except during the monsoon months), the Dayara Bugyal is a sight to behold in the winter months due to the sheer vastness of its meadows. Getting to the open stretch is no easy task.

Duration – 4- 8 days

Level –Easy

Dodital Trek

Dodital is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ganesha, and is named after dodi (Himalayan trout) found in the lake here. The trekking site is said to be beautiful all year round, but all the more gorgeous in the winters (October-March) when it’s covered in inches of snow.

Duration – 6Days approx

Level – Moderate

Trekker Tips:

Wear good hiking shoes for a comfortable trek

Pack light but optimum amount of dry food and water. Staying hydrated is the key!

Always keep a basic first-aid kit ready

Be a responsible trekker and do not litter around

Note: The duration of the treks are written with a general estimation. It might vary depending upon individual speed and stamina.

Sounds chilling? Hike to winters and get the warmth of adrenaline rush at these thrilling treks in India!