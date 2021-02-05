New Delhi: ‘Touching a child’s cheek without any sexual intent does not amount to an offence’, ruled a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and acquitted a 28-year-old technician who was held guilty by the same court for molesting a 5-year-old’s mother. Also Read - Holding Girl's Hands, Opening Zip of Pant No Sex Assault Under POCSO: Bombay High Court

Notably, the incident dates back to June 2017, when the accused had visited the victim’s house on the pretext of fixing a broken refrigerator.

What Was The Case?

Narrating her ordeal, the woman alleged that the accused came home at 2.30 pm when her husband was not there. He checked it and went out to bring the spare part. When he returned he took the opportunity to feel the cheeks of the woman’s 5-year-old daughter. The woman reprimanded the technician and asked him to take a check the broken washing machine.

Later when she was working in the kitchen, the accused came from behind and hugged her. The woman got scared and pushed him away but he didn’t stop.

The woman had to call his supervisor after the man refused to leave despite several attempts. Later the police came and arrested the accused. However, he was soon granted bail.

Court’s Bizzare Judgement

Holding the technician guilty of sexually molesting the woman, the court awarded one-year of imprisonment to him. However, on the charges of molesting the child, the court acquitted him saying that the act of touching the child’s cheek was not an offence.

“It is for the prosecution to prove the guilt against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. Even considering the testimony of the mother, as it is, still there is no such overt act on part of the accused which can be termed as sexual assault to the victim girl or amounting to outraging her modesty,” News 18 quoted the special court.

What is POCSO Act?

To deal with child sexual abuse cases, the Government has brought in a special law, namely, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Act has come into force with effect from 14th November, 2012 along with the Rules framed thereunder.

The POCSO Act, 2012 is a comprehensive law to provide for the protection of children from the offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography, while safeguarding the interests of the child at every stage of the judicial process by incorporating child-friendly mechanisms for reporting, recording of evidence, investigation and speedy trial of offences through designated Special Courts.