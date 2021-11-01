New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has registered a marginal growth of 0.54 per cent in domestic wholesales to 12,440 units in October 2021. The automaker had sold 12,373 units in October 2020. Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s product portfolio includes Toyota Glanza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Camry, and Toyota Vellfire.Also Read - Toyota Goes Completely Renewable Way To Meet Energy Requirement

On month-on-month basis, the automaker's domestic wholesales of 12,440 units in October 2021 were 33.99 per cent better than 9,284 units sold in September 2021.

Domestic Wholesales (Year-On-Year)

October 2021 – 12,440 units

October 2020 – 12,373 units

Growth – 0.54 per cent

Domestic Wholesales (Month-On-Month)

October 2021 – 12,440 units

September 2021 – 9,284 units

Growth – 33.99 per cent

In October 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor had increased the prices of its models. Also, the automaker had launched the Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 and the Toyota Innova Crysta Limited Edition. Toyota Kirloskar Motor claimed that the Fortuner and the Innova Crysta continue to dominate their respective segments.