New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially discontinued the Toyota Yaris from the Indian market. The mid-size sedan rivalled the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento. With the Toyota Yaris axed, the automaker's product portfolio now includes the Toyota Glanza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Toyota Innova Crysta, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Camry and Toyota Vellfire.

With four variants (J, G, V and VX) on offer, the Toyota Yaris was available at a starting price of Rs 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom). It employed a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder inline dual VVT-i petrol engine that developed 107PS of maximum power and 140Nm of peak torque. The transmission options included a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed CVT-i automatic.

According to reports, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will introduce a rebadged version of the Ciaz in the Indian market and it might be christened as Belta. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Toyota Belta will be the third vehicle after the Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Toyota Glanza and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser to enter India as part of the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance.