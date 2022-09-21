New Delhi: Cyrus Mistry’s tragic death in a car crash has put the spotlight again on road safety measures. From revising traffic fines to mandating rear seat belts, the government is leaving no stone unturned to improve road safety for public. “I don’t want to make any comment on any accident. But people at the back think only front-seaters should wear belt. Both front-seaters and back-seaters need to wear seat belts,” Nitin Gadkari, the Road Transport Minister stated recently. Now, in order to curb accidents, the transport ministry has issued draft rules to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts. The last date for public comments on draft rules is October 5, the report added.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Andheri Market SHUT Due to Waterlogging, Heavy Traffic at Santacruz Chembur Link Road | Key Points
₹10,000 Can Be Imposed For Violating Traffic Rules
Commuters must note that a fine of Rs 10,000 can be imposed if they violate the traffic rule. Vehicle owners will have to abide by the rules laid under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Before stepping out, he/she should ensure that they carry all the necessary documents in their car.
List of Important Documents That You Must Carry In Your Car To Avoid Challan
- Driving License (DL)
- Insurance Policy copy
- PUC Copy
- Registration Certificate (RC) of vehicle
The traffic police is entitled to issue a challan if you don’t carry all the above mentioned documents.
New Traffic Rules in India 2022
|SECTION
|OLD PENALTY
|NEW PENALTY
|General (177)
|Rs 100
|Rs. 500
|Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)
|Rs. 100
|Rs. 500
|Travelling without a ticket (178)
|Rs. 200
|Rs. 500
|Disobedience to the orders of authorities (179)
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 2000
|Unauthorized use of vehicles without a licence (180)
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 5000
|Driving without a licence (181)
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 5000
|Driving without qualification (182)
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 10,000
|Oversized vehicles (182B)
| –
|Rs. 5000
|Over speeding (183)
|Rs. 400
|Rs. 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
|Dangerous driving penalty (184)
|Rs. 1,000
|Up to Rs. 5000
|Drunken driving (185)
|Rs. 2000
|Rs. 10,000
|Speeding/ Racing (189)
|Rs. 500
|Rs. 5,000
|A vehicle without a permit (192A)
|Up to Rs. 5000
|Up to Rs. 10,000
|Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193)
|–
|Rs. 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
|Overloading (194)
|Rs. 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne
|Rs. 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
|Overloading of Passengers (194A)
|–
|Rs. 1000 per extra passenger
|Seat Belt (194 B)
|Rs. 100
|Rs. 1,000
|Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)
|Rs. 100
|Rs. 2,000, Disqualification of licence for 3 months
|Not providing a way for emergency vehicles (194E)
|–
|Rs. 10,000
A Step-by-Step Guide to Pay Challan Online
- Login to the official website of transport department in your state
- Click on the link that reads ‘e-challan payments’ or ‘traffic violation payment’
- Click on the violation you are paying penalty for
- Enter your e-challan or vehicle identification number
- If you are paying the penalty by debit or credit card, continue by providing your payment information
- After paying the fine, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number confirming the same
- You can also use Paytm to pay the penalty
How to Pay Challan Offline
- One can pay the e-challan amount in cash through prosecuting officer of traffic police having an e-challan machine
- Or visit the traffic police headquarters to pay the challan with all the relevant documents.
- Cheque/Demand Draft (DD) can also be used to pay challan.