New Delhi: Cyrus Mistry’s tragic death in a car crash has put the spotlight again on road safety measures. From revising traffic fines to mandating rear seat belts, the government is leaving no stone unturned to improve road safety for public. “I don’t want to make any comment on any accident. But people at the back think only front-seaters should wear belt. Both front-seaters and back-seaters need to wear seat belts,” Nitin Gadkari, the Road Transport Minister stated recently. Now, in order to curb accidents, the transport ministry has issued draft rules to make it mandatory for car makers to install an alarm system for rear seat belts. The last date for public comments on draft rules is October 5, the report added.Also Read - Mumbai Rains: Andheri Market SHUT Due to Waterlogging, Heavy Traffic at Santacruz Chembur Link Road | Key Points

₹10,000 Can Be Imposed For Violating Traffic Rules

Commuters must note that a fine of Rs 10,000 can be imposed if they violate the traffic rule. Vehicle owners will have to abide by the rules laid under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Before stepping out, he/she should ensure that they carry all the necessary documents in their car.

List of Important Documents That You Must Carry In Your Car To Avoid Challan

Driving License (DL) Insurance Policy copy PUC Copy Registration Certificate (RC) of vehicle

The traffic police is entitled to issue a challan if you don’t carry all the above mentioned documents.

New Traffic Rules in India 2022