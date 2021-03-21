Jaipur: In a tragic incident, five children of Himmatasar village in Bikaner district suffocated to death after they jumped into a grain storage container while playing on Sunday. According to the police, the children jumped into one container while playing, which was almost empty. The container got closed accidentally, trapping the kids inside. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Imposes Night Curfew in 8 Districts, Closes Primary Schools | Check Fresh Restrictions

When the mother of the children came home, she did not find them. During the search for them, she opened the container and found them inside it, she said.

Sevaram (4), Ravina (7), Radha (5), Poonam (8) and Mali were rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, SP (Bikaner) Priti Chandra said.

In the other incident, three children were killed and one injured when a heap of soil caved in on them while they were playing in Jhunjhunu district Saturday evening. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Prince and Suresh, both 7-year-old, and Sona (10), police said. The injured boy is under treatment, they said. The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths of the children. He said the deaths were heart-wrenching, and prayed for the departed soul and wished speedy recovery of the injured.