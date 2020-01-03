New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a trainer aircraft of a private aviation academy crashed in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night. As per updates, two people were killed in the incident who were onboard the aircraft.

Sagar District Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI that the aircraft of the ‘Chimes Academy’ was trying to land at Dhana airstrip when it crashed in the adjoining field.

“Trainer Ashok Makwana (58) and trainee Piyush Singh (28) were killed in the crash that took place around 10 PM on Friday,” Sanghi said. He further added that bad weather was a likely cause. Chimes Academy’s local administrator Rahul Sharma also confirmed the incident of the aircraft crash.