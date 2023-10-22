Home

News

Training Aircraft Crashes In Pune

Training Aircraft Crashes In Pune

A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district.

Training Aircraft Crashes In Pune

Pune: A training aircraft crashed during a training session in Pune district’s Gojubavi village, officials said on Sunday. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the mishap. “A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited,” ANI reported citing an official of the Pune Rural Police. A pilot trainer and a trainee suffered minor injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital, Times Now reported.

Trending Now

(Note: This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates.)

You may like to read

A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details awaited: Pune Rural Police official — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2023

According to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield.”Red Bird Academy Tecnam aircraft VT-RBT made an emergency landing near Baramati airfield. The instructor and trainee both are safe. Further investigation underway,” DGCA stated.

Not The First Plane Crash Incident In Pune

On October 19, a woman pilot and another person were injured after a training aircraft crashed on the outskirts of a villager in Pune district. According to the police, two people were aboard the aircraft when it crashed in Baramati taluka of the western Maharashtra district, adding that the injured have been rushed to a hospital.

The aircraft belonged to a private flight training academy, two people, a pilot, and another person, presumably a trainee, were onboard, an official said, without providing details the nature of injuries to them in the crash.

He said both injured have been rushed to a hospital.

“A training aircraft belonging to Redbird Institute (Redbird Flight Training Academy) crashed near Katfal village under Baramati taluka at around 5 pm. The pilot and one more person, may be the co-pilot, were on board, and they were taken to a hospital,” said Prabhakar More, inspector, Baramati police station. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES