Punjab Horror: Man Guns Down Mother, Father And Brother In Jalandhar

In a shocking incident, a man shot dead his mother, father and brother in Punjab’s Jalandhar on Thursday.

Jalandhar: A shocking incident has occurred in Jalandhar, Punjab, where three members of a family were shot dead at Tower Enclave Phase 3 on Thursday. According to the police, a man used his father’s licensed revolver to shoot and kill his father, mother, and brother.

“We suspect there was a property dispute among the family. The weapon has been seized and we are searching for the accused. We are investigating the case,” ANI quoted Jalandhar DCP Dehaat Balbir Singh as saying.

#WATCH | Punjab: Three members of a family were shot dead at Tower Enclave Phase 3 under Lambra police station area in Jalandhar rural. A person Harpreet shot his father, mother and brother, using his father’s licensed revolver. We suspect there was a property dispute among the… pic.twitter.com/Km2mJCOKEe — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2023

Police stated that there was an ongoing property dispute among the family members, and yesterday, it escalated, leading the man to fatally shoot them.

The accused fled the scene after killing his family and is still on the run. Police have formed a team, and a search for the accused is underway.

Further investigation is in progress.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

