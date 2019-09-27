New Delhi: The counting of votes for Tripura’s Badarghat Assembly seat, byelections for which were held on Monday, will begin at 8 AM on Thursday. The constituency recorded a massive 79.29% turnout across 71 polling stations.

The bypolls to the constituency, which is the state’s largest with over 50,000 voters, was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar in April, who won from here in 2008 and 2013 as a member of the Congress. He joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2016 before eventually joining the BJP a year later.

On Monday, the constituency went for bypolls along with Dantewada (Chhattisgarh), Pala (Kerala) and Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh), as per schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The three major parties of the state-BJP, Congress and CPM-announced their candidates earlier this month. While the BJP has fielded Mimi Majumdar, a teacher by profession, the Congress re-nominated Ratan Das, who contested from the seat in the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections.

The CPM, meanwhile, fielded Bulti Karmarkar.