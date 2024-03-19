By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Phases, Seats, Candidates List – All You Need to Know
Tripura is set for a heated poll battle between the ruling BJP-led NDA against the opposition INDIA bloc's CPI-M and Congress. Check out the full schedule, phases, seats, and list of candidates for each of Tripura's two Lok Sabha constituencies.
Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Parliamentary elections for two Lok Sabha seats in Tripura will be held in two phases. The northeastern state is set to witness an electoral battle between the ruling BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc partners, Congress and CPI (M).
Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule
The Lok Sabha polls in Tripura will be held in two phases for the following seats:
Phase 1: April 19, 2024
Constituency: Tripura West
Phase 2: April 26, 2024
Constituency: Tripura East
Phase-wise schedule:
Phase 1
Constituency: Tripura West
Date of notification: March 20, 2024
Last date of nominations: March 27, 2024
Last date to withdraw nominations: March 30, 2024
Polling date: April 19, 2024
Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024
Phase 2
Constituency: Tripura East
Date of notification: March 28, 2024
Last date of nominations: April 4, 2024
Last date to withdraw nominations: April 8, 2024
Polling date: April 26, 2024
Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024
Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates list
Constituency: Tripura East
Candidates:
- Rajendra Reang – CPI(M)
- Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma – TIPRA Motha
- Constituency: Tripura West
Candidates:
- Biplab Kumar Deb – BJP
- Asish Kumar Saha – Congress
Sitting MPs
Tripura East: Rebati Mohan Das (BJP)
Tripura West: Pratima Bhoumik (BJP)
Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Tripura is set for a heated poll battle between the ruling BJP-led NDA against the opposition INDIA bloc’s CPI-M and Congress. The state’s main regional party TIPRA Motha is aligned with the BJP.
Notably, both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura are currently held by the BJP who sweeped the 2019 general elections with a thumping majority.
However, the ruling alliance has decided to replace both sitting MPs with new nominees in this year’s polls, fielding former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura West and TIPRA Motha’s Maharani Kriti Singh Debbarma from Tripura East.
State Congress chief Asish Kumar Saha will go up against Deb in Tripura West.