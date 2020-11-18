The Indian Army has established upgraded living facilities for its troops to live in the harsh weather conditions in Eastern Ladakh. The Army has completed the establishment of habitat facilities for troops in the sector. Apart from the smart camps, an additional state-of-the-art habitat with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health, and hygiene have been recently installed to accommodate the troops. Also Read - No Freedom of Expression? Chinese Journalist Faces 5 Years in Prison For Reporting on COVID-19

A video released by the military shows accommodation for the troops with beds, cupboards and heaters. Some rooms have single beds, while a living room has bunk beds.

According to the experts, altitudes in Ladakh range from High to Super High, in the areas experiencing up to 40 feet of snowfall, after the month of November. Coupled with the wind chill factor, temperatures dip to minus 30 to 40 degrees in the region.

“In order to ensure operational efficiency of troops deployed in winters, Indian Army has completed establishment of habitat facilities for all troops deployed in the sector,” an Indian Army statement said today, referring to the high-to-super high altitudes of the Ladakh range.

“Apart from the smart camps with integrated facilities which have been built over the years, additional state-of-the-art habitat with integrated arrangements for electricity, water, heating facilities, health and hygiene have been recently created to accommodate the troops,” the statement said.