Fresh Trouble In INDIA: Kharge Spoke To CM Nitish Kumar Over Congress Interested In State Polls Remarks

Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned Nitish Kumar over his statement that the Congress is more focused on the state elections than the progress of the INDIA alliance.

New Delhi: Amid the recent tussle within the INDIA alliance, triggered by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement that the Congress is prioritising state elections over the progress of the grand alliance, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge stepped in to mend the situation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. On Friday, Kharge had a telephonic conversation with CM Kumar to discuss the INDIA bloc, as reported by ANI.

The Congress President has assured Nitish Kumar that talks over the INDIA Alliance will be done after the Assembly Polls conclude, ANI reported citing sources. Kharge, during an interview with NDTV, told that the CM Kumar has realised that the grand old party is busy and the crucial talks regarding the alliance can take place after the elections. “Our ultimate aim is 2024. They (the allies) are all good people, they understand well. They are all preparing a plan to defeat the BJP,” Kharge told NDTV.

The India Bloc’s Latest Tussle

The Bihar Chief Minister, who is also the key architect of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, recently expressed that the grand old party was given the leadership role in the alliance but rather than strengthening the bloc it is busy in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in five states, which according to him, has been hindering the bloc.

“We have been speaking to them… pushing them forward in the INDIA alliance. But, of late, there has not been much progress on that front. The Congress seems to be more interested in the five assembly polls,” CM Kumar said while addressing a rally in Patna.

“We agreed to assign Congress the leading role. But it appears they will call the next meeting only after they are through with the state elections,” the Janata Dal (United) leader added.

INDIA bloc: No crucial meeting since September

It is worth noting that, leaders of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc haven’t met since their last meeting in Mumbai on September 1. The leadership role was given to the Congress party, responsible for setting the date of the next INDIA bloc leaders’ meeting.

However, the party hasn’t yet confirmed the date for the next meeting. The delay is because its leaders are currently engaged in election campaigns in five states: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram, where elections are scheduled for later this month.

INDIA bloc: The Grand Alliance

As many as 28 Opposition parties have joined hands to form the grand alliance – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – to take down BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Opposition parties have agreed to fight the next general elections together “as far as possible”.

