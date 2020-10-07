Ahead of the US elections, the Trump administration announced new restrictions on the H-1B non-immigrant visa programme aimed at protecting American workers, citing ‘data’ that more than 500,000 Americans have lost their jobs because of ‘H1B non-immigrants’. Also Read - Major Relief to IT Professionals: US Judge Blocks Enforcement of H-1B Visa Ban by Trump Admin

The move is aimed at ensuring that H-1B petitions are approved only for qualified beneficiaries and petitioners, a decision which is likely to affect thousands of Indian IT professionals.

Basically, the new restrictions will make it harder for companies to hire workers on an H-1B visa. About one-third of the people who have applied for H1B visas would be denied under the new rules.

Here’s how:

1. The new rules include narrowing the definition of “speciality occupation” as Congress intended by closing the overbroad definition that allowed companies to game the system.

2. It will also require companies to make “real” offers to “real employees,” by closing loopholes and preventing the displacement of the American workers.

3. New rules would enhance the department’s ability to enforce compliance through worksite inspections and monitor compliance before, during and after an H1-B petition is approved.

Notably, the H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The decision by the Trump administration is likely to have an adverse impact on thousands of Indian IT professionals. Already a large number of Indians on the H-1B visas have lost their jobs and are headed back home during the coronavirus pandemic that has severely hit the US economy.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the interim final rule to be published in Federal Register will be effective in 60 days.

In June, the Trump administration suspended the H-1B visas along with other types of foreign work visas until the end of 2020 to protect American workers.

(With Agency inputs)