Home

News

Tuesday will be Power Plant day: Is Donald Trump planning a nuclear attack on Iran?

‘Tuesday will be Power Plant day’: Is Donald Trump planning a nuclear attack on Iran?

Is Donald Trump planning a nuclear attack on Iran? Here's what the US President has said recently.

US President Trump

US-Iran war: In a big warning to Iran amid the ongoing war, US President Donald Trump on Sunday again issued a strong warning to Iran, urging the Islamic Republic to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as the conflict in West Asia escalates. The warning shared by the US President also talks of a ‘Power Plant day’ possibly warning of a nuclear attack on Iran. While warning Iran, the US President also asked Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. Here are all the details you need to know about what the US President has said in its recent warning for Iran.

Is Donald Trump planning a nuclear attack on Iran?

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP”, US President Trump said on Social media app Truth Social.

As per the recent statement of the US President, he looks to be giving a serious warning to Iran amid the ongoing war.

What Iran said on opening Strait of Hormuz?

Stating that the source of the global energy disruption is Israel-US war against Iran, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is closed for Tehran’s enemies and other countries are “free to pass” through it.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In an interview with ANI, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said some Indian ships have passed through Hormuz and hoped it will continue. Asked about the possibility of the end of the war that began on February 28, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said it “depends on the countries who initiated this war”.

He said war will end if attacks on Iran stop.

What Iran said on Donald Trump’s statement?

“They started attacking and killed a lot of civilians. If they stop this, the war will end,” Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi was quoted as saying by an ANI report.

Asked if India can play a role in US-Iran peace negotiations, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi said, “all countries can play a good role in stopping this war”.

Asked about Pakistan’s role in the West Asia conflict, he said the conversation between Iran and America through Islamabad “wasn’t true” because the US just wanted to stop the rise in price of oil.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.