New Delhi: The new TVS Jupiter 125 has been launched in India. The 125cc scooter segment in India has other models like the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid. Let us check out how the new TVS Jupiter 125 fares against its rivals in terms of price and specifications.

New TVS Jupiter 125 vs Rivals: Price

The new TVS Jupiter 125 is priced between Rs 73,400 and Rs 81,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda Activa 125 price starts at Rs 73,203 and goes up to Rs 80,325 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Suzuki Access 125 sits in the price range of Rs 73,400 to Rs 78,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Hero Maestro Edge 125 range is available in the price bracket of Rs 73,200 to Rs 81,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid is priced between Rs 72,500 to Rs 80,530 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

New TVS Jupiter 125 – Rs 73,400 to Rs 81,300

Honda Activa 125 – Rs 73,203 to Rs 80,325

Suzuki Access 125 – Rs 73,400 to Rs 78,800

Hero Maestro Edge 125 – Rs 73,200 to Rs 81,900

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid – Rs 72,500 to Rs 80,530

New TVS Jupiter 125 vs Rivals: Specifications

The new TVS Jupiter 125 comes with a 124.8cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, ETFi engine that produces 8.05bhp of maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic. The scooter is based on a high rigidity underbone frame. It has a telescopic front suspension and industry-first monotube inverted gas-filled shocks at the rear. The 12-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. There is a 220mm disc brake or a 130mm drum brake at the front, and a 130mm drum brake at the rear.

The Honda Activa 125 employs a 124cc, fan-cooled, 4-stroke, PGM-Fi engine that churns out 8.18bhp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic. The scooter sits on an underbone frame. It has a telescopic front suspension and 3-step adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic shocks at the rear. The alloy wheels (12-inch front and 10-inch rear) wear tubeless tyres. The front either has a 190mm disc brake or a 130mm drum brake, while the rear gets a 130mm drum brake.

At the heart of the Suzuki Access 125 is a 124cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled, Fi engine that delivers 8.58bhp of maximum power and 10Nm of peak torque. The engine can be had with a CVT automatic. The scooter has a telescopic front suspension. The alloy wheels (12-inch front and 10-inch rear) come with tubeless tyres. The scooter either has a disc brake or a drum brake at the front, and a drum brake at the rear.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 is powered by a 124.6cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, Fi engine that develops 9bhp of maximum power and 10.4Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a CVT automatic. The scooter comes with a telescopic front suspension and spring-loaded hydraulic dampers at the rear. It has alloy wheels ((12-inch front and 10-inch rear) with tubeless tyres. At the front, you either get a 190mm disc brake or a 130mm drum brake, while the rear has a 130mm drum brake.

The Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid uses a 125cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, 2-valve engine that generates 8.09bhp of maximum power and 10.3Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic. The scooter has a telescopic front suspension and unit swing suspension set-up at the rear. The alloy wheels (12-inch front and 10-inch rear) are shod with tubeless tyres. The front has a choice between a 190mm disc brake and a 130mm drum brake, while the rear gets a 130mm drum brake.