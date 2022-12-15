Twitter Brings In New Privacy Policy Change After Suspending Account That Tracked chief Twit’s Jets

Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college sophomore and programmer had started the flight-tracking account as he was interested in him as a fan of Tesla and SpaceX.

FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Elon Musk's Twitter has dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of nearly 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform. The council had been scheduled to meet with Twitter representatives on Monday night, Dec. 12. But Twitter informed the group via email that it was disbanding it shortly before the meeting was to take place, according to multiple members. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Twitter Latest Update: In another chapter of Twitter tales, the micro-blogging site suspended an account that used publicly available flight data to track Elon Musk’s private jet, despite a pledge by the social media platform’s new owner to keep it up because of his free speech principles. Then, hours later, Musk brought back the jet-tracking account after imposing new conditions on all of Twitter’s users — no more sharing of anyone’s current location.

Following the suspension of the account, Twitter has brought up new changes to its privacy policies. Musk also tweeted about how sharing live locations could pose risk for others.

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Earlier, on November 7, Chief Twit Elon Musk had tweeted,” My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk

Tweets from the widely followed @elonjet account were no longer viewable for much of Wednesday. The account had more than 526,000 followers a day earlier.

The University of Central Florida student said Musk last year sent him a private message offering $5,000 to take the jet-tracking account down, citing security concerns. Musk later stopped communicating to Sweeney, who never deleted the account.

Sweeney ran similar “bot” accounts tracking other celebrities’ airplanes. For hours after the suspension of the @elonjet account, other Sweeney-run accounts tracking private jets used by Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and various Russian oligarchs were still live on Twitter.

But by later Wednesday, Twitter suspended all of them, including Sweeney’s personal account.

Its note to Sweeney about the suspension, which he shared with the AP, said “You may not use Twitter’s services in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on Twitter.” But that rationale was different from what Musk explained later Wednesday.

Musk has previously criticized that filtering technique — nicknamed “shadowbanning” — and alleged that it was unfairly used by Twitter’s past leadership to suppress right-wing accounts. He has said the new Twitter will still downgrade the reach of negative or hateful messages but will be more transparent about it.