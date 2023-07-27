Twitter Introduces Video Download Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers

Twitter Blue subscribers can now download videos & set privacy settings. Learn how to download & restrict video access in this step-by-step guide.

Twitter has rolled out a new feature that allows Twitter Blue subscribers to download videos shared by other users on the platform.

New Delhi: American technology giant Twitter has rolled out a new feature that allows Blue subscribers to download videos shared by other users on the platform. This feature is specifically available to verified users who have opted for the premium subscription service, Twitter Blue. Verified users can now download videos from specific tweets for offline viewing or use them creatively to create new content. However, there are certain limitations to this feature, and it will not be available to verified accounts of users under the age of 18 years.

Trending Now

Video Download Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers

According to the X Help Center, verified Twitter users can download all new videos except when the original poster has specifically opted out of this feature. This means Twitter Blue subscribers have the option to download videos shared by other users, provided they are not restricted by the original poster. However, this feature is exclusively available to Twitter Blue subscribers, and users must be part of the premium subscription service to utilize it.

New Privacy Setting – Set Accounts to Private

In addition to the video download feature, Twitter Blue subscribers can now also set their accounts to private. This new privacy setting ensures that only approved followers can view and download the videos shared on their accounts. By enabling this setting, Twitter Blue users can maintain better control over who can access their content on the platform.

How to Download a Video on Twitter

For Twitter Blue subscribers who want to download videos from X, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Log in to X. Find the video you want to download and open it. Look for the three-dot icon in the top right corner of the screen and tap on it. From the menu that appears, select “Download video.” The video will start downloading and will be saved to your device’s gallery or camera roll.

Restricting Video Downloads for Twitter Blue Subscribers

On the other hand, if you want to restrict Twitter Blue subscribers from downloading your videos, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Write your tweet and upload the video you want to share. After uploading the video, tap on the Edit button in the bottom right corner of the video preview. Tap on the Settings button. Toggle the switch next to “Allow video to be downloaded” to turn it on or off based on your preference.

Please note that once this setting is enabled or disabled, it cannot be changed later. If you wish to disable downloads in the future, you would need to delete the tweet itself.

Overall, these new features offer Twitter Blue subscribers greater control over their videos, allowing them to download videos from other users while also providing the option to restrict downloads on their own content for added privacy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES