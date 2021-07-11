New Delhi: Following the Delhi High Court’s direction, Twitter has finally appointed Resident Grievance Officer for India. The micro-blogging site has named Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India. Notably, Twitter has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel — chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. All three personnel have to be residents in India. Earlier, the social media giant had appointed Dharmendra Chatur as its interim resident grievance officer for India as required by the IT rules. However, Chatur stepped down last month.Also Read - Delhi Unlocks Further as Kejriwal Allows Academic Meets in Schools, Colleges With Restrictions | Check Guidelines

How Can Users Contact Vinay Prakash, Resident Grievance Officer?

As per the information updated on Twitter's website, Vinay Prakash is the Resident Grievance Officer (RGO). One can contact him using grievance-officer-in @ twitter.com, an email ID listed on the page.

Twitter Vs Centre

Twitter has been at loggerheads with the Indian government over the new social media rules. The government has confronted Twitter over deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the country’s new IT rules, despite repeated reminders.

Twitter — which has an estimated 1.75 crore users in India — lost its legal shield as an intermediary in India, becoming liable for users posting any unlawful content.

On July 8, Twitter had informed the Delhi High Court that it has appointed an interim chief compliance officer, who is a resident of India, and that it will make an endeavour to fill the regular position within eight weeks as per the new IT Rules.

It had also said it was in the process of making an appointment to an Indian resident as its interim RGO and it expected to do so on or before July 11 and details would be updated on its ‘Help Page’ as soon as possible.

India Grievance Data

Twitter has also published its compliance report for the period of May 26, 2021, to June 25, 2021. This was another key requirement under the IT rules that came into effect on May 26.

The data includes content on Twitter and complaints received from individual users with accompanying court orders, the micro-blogging site said, adding that the majority of complaints received during this period relate to account verification, account access, or seeking assistance or information regarding an account or Twitter’s enforcement actions that are not included in the data below.