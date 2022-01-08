New Delhi: After social media application Instagram, micro-blogging site Twitter has also announced that it is testing a feature that will allow users to respond to tweets via videos or photos. The new feature called “quote tweet with reaction,” permits users to customise their “very own tweet take” – a reaction video or photo with the embedded tweet. Twitter is currently testing the feature on iOS users and has rolled it out to selected beta testers.Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 to Ditch Notch For Punch-Hole Screen, Design Leak Features New Face ID Tech

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

The beta testers could access the feature by clicking on the Retweet button, that will show an addition "Quote tweet with reaction" button apart from "Retweet" and "Quote Tweet" option. By tapping on the new option, users will be directed to a screen where they can take record a video or click a photo to embed with the original tweet. Users can also select a photo or a video from their camera roll.

The feature appears similar to that of Reels Reply recently launched on Instagram. Meta owned photo sharing site’s feature also allows users to reply to Reels by making their own short video. The feature is called Reels Visual Replies. The short video sharing platform Tick Tock also sports a similar reply feature, where users can reply to a video by making another short video.

The new feature has reportedly raised concerns among many Twitter users about the potential of quote tweets being an easy vector for harassment. However, Twitter spokesperson Viviana Wiewall told The Verge that “currently you won’t be able to turn off who can and can’t” use the feature on your tweets, as it inherits the standard quote tweet behavior.

When asked if the feature being used for harassment was a concern, they told The Verge, “The safety of people on Twitter is our priority and while we don’t anticipate this being used in a harmful fashion, we’ll be closely monitoring the usage of the product and ensure that any abuse is adjudicated as per the Twitter Rules.”