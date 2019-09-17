New Delhi: Bank unions have proposed a two-day strike on September 26 and 27 as a mark of protest against the BJP-led government’s decision to merge 10 public sector banks into four.

In case the strike against mega public sector banks merger plan materialises, the banking services will be severely hit, stated a report. Notably, on September 20, the nine bank employee unions of the ‘United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU)’ staged a dharna outside the Parliament to oppose the government’s bank merger plan.

This plan was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August with an aim to create fewer and stronger global-sized lenders with robust balance sheets. In an official statement, the UFBU said, “We oppose the merger of 10 PSBs into four banks, as announced by the Finance Minister Sitharaman, and have decided to hold a dharna before Parliament on September 20.”

While Punjab National Bank will take over Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India, Syndicate Bank will take over Canara Bank. Similarly, Union Bank of India will merge with Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; and Indian Bank with Allahabad Bank.

The number of state-run banks will come down from 27 banks in 2017 to just 12 banks after the merger.