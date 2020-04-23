New Delhi: Amid claims and counter-claims of whether pets can get COVID-19 and whether it can spread from them, two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials said. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Social Distancing Goes For a Toss in Delhi's Azadpur Sabzi Mandi

According to reports, the cats who might have contracted the virus from people either in their households or the neighbourhood showed symptoms of mild respiratory illnesses.

So, what is the truth?

The US authorities have said that while it appears some animals can get the virus from people, there’s no indication the animals are transmitting it to human beings.

The CDC is recommending that people prevent their pets from interacting with people or animals outside their homes.

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo had what was believed to be the first confirmed coronavirus case in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere.

“Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses. Some cause illness in people and others cause illness in certain types of animals. The virus that infects animals can become able to infect people, but this is rare. We do not have evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread Covid-19,” the CDC said earlier.

People abandoning their pets in the wake of the fear of coronavirus is not specific to any country. It’s happening worldwide.