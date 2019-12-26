New Delhi: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday took a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement of loan waiver up to Rs two lakh for farmers, accusing him of taking a ‘U-turn.’

Speaking to reports in Pune, Patil said that the Chief Minister had promised a complete loan waiver. “However, he announced loan waiver up to only Rs two lakh. We understand there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation,” the state BJP chief added.

“U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn,” Patil said, taking a swipe at the Chief Minister.

A number of ‘meetings’ were held between Maharashtra leaders and central ministers in the wake of political uncertainty in the state as talks between now-former allies BJP and Sena stalled over the latter’s demand to share the Chief Minister’s post, after the two parties won a clear majority in the October 21 Assembly Election.

In one such meeting, as revealed later by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered that the two parties ‘work together.‘ The ‘offer’ however was turned down by the NCP supremo.

The Sena later entered talks with the NCP-Congress combine and eventually formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray becoming the Chief Minister.