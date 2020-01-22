New Delhi: Nearly completing 90 days in the CMO in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in the power. An announcement to this effect was made by Shiv Sena Mp Sanjay Raut on Wednesday.

“Chalo Ayodhya ! CM #UddhavThackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power!,” Sanjay Raut said in a tweet.

He said in another tweet that the state government is working hard. “Will complete five years! The grace of Lord Sriram. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya once the government completes 100 days,” he said.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena chief had earlier planned to visit Ayodhya but later cancelled it because of security reasons. He was supposed to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on November 24.

“Due to security concerns in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena chief did not get permission from security agencies to visit the place,” the party had said in a statement.

Prior to this, Uddhav and his son Aditya Thackeray had on June 16 last year visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla shrine. The Maharashtra CM had visited Ayodhya last year too.

The Shiv Sena earlier had appreciated the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and had decided to visit Ayodhya on November 24.

Giving its land-mark judgment, the Supreme Court on November 9 asked the Centre to give five acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust for the purpose.