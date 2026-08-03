Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised for a comment on Trisha Krishnan while talking about CM Vijay; fans call it ‘Absolutely disgusting’

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement while speaking about Vijay and Trisha Krishnan has triggered a wave of reactions online, with users sharing strong opinions over the alleged remark.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin accused of making controversial remark about Trisha Krishnan (PC: Twitter)

Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin has found himself at the centre of an online controversy after a remark made during a public speech sparked criticism. The comment came while he was addressing the Cauvery water issue in Thanjavur and referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor C Joseph Vijay. Soon after the video surfaced online, several social media users accused him of making an inappropriate double entendre involving actor Trisha Krishnan. The incident has led to strong reactions from people on social media with many questioning the nature of the remark.

What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say during the speech?

During his address at the Cauvery water issue protest, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the Tamil Nadu government while speaking about the issue and his political party’s concerns. He said in Tamil, “Our CM is not opening his mouth about the Cauvery water issue. He’s more worried about putting false cases on the DMK,” referring to his party. During the speech, some members of the audience reportedly started chanting Trisha Krishnan’s name. Udhayanidhi then smiled and made a remark that was interpreted by many online users as a double meaning comment.

The statement can be roughly translated as, “Water comes or not, the water should come. I meant the Cauvery.” The reaction from people present at the event was positive with some cheering and laughing. However, the response on social media was very different.

See viral video of Udhayanidhi Stalin here

Internet reacts to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark

After the video went viral, several users criticised the actor-politician and accused him of making an inappropriate comment about Trisha Krishnan. One user on X wrote, “Ask him to pass this comment inside the Assembly. In front of the Chief minister . . If he has the guts!”

Ask him to pass this comment inside the Assembly . . Infront of the Chief minister . . If he has the guts — Neha Dyas (@Nivedit68202187) August 3, 2026



One post stated, “Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan. Your announced protest collapsed even before it could begin. Now, desperate for attention, you have resorted to cheap provocation and engagement farming.”

In politics, it is the fundamental duty of an opposition to question the ruling party’s policies and actions. But here, DMK unnecessarily dragged the name of Trisha, used it to target CM Joseph Vijay, and Udhayanidhi shamelessly promotes and feeds into this disgusting rhetoric… — George (@georgeviews) August 3, 2026





Trisha Krishnan and Vijay have not reacted

Neither Trisha Krishnan nor Vijay has issued any response regarding the controversy so far. The discussion has once again brought attention to the way celebrities are often dragged into public conversations, especially when rumours and personal matters become part of political debates.

Trisha has faced similar comments earlier

This is not the first time Trisha Krishnan has been mentioned in discussions involving Vijay. After rumours about their relationship gained attention, comments from political and entertainment circles have often brought her name into conversations.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran had also made remarks involving Trisha and Vijay, suggesting that Vijay should “come out of Trisha’s house” before entering politics. Trisha’s legal team had responded to those comments at the time.