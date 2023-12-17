UGC NET December Answer Key 2023 LIVE: NTA NET Subject-Wise Provisional Key at ugcnet.nta.ac.in Soon; Direct Link, Expected Dates

Home

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key for the December cycle anytime soon.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the UGC NET Provisional Answer Key for the December cycle anytime soon. Examinees can access the subject-wise UGC NET Answer Key at https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/. Along with the provisional key, NTA will publish the individual candidate’s response sheet and question paper attempted by the candidates. The University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was conducted in 83 subjects from December 6 to December 14 in 02 phases panning over 07 days in 14 shifts in several cities across the country for the registered candidates. Till now, NTA has not announcement any announcement regarding UGC NET Answer Key Release Date And Time. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the provisional key. To know more, please follow this LIVE Blog.

