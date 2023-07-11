UGC NET Result 2023: How To Check Result, Download Marksheet From ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Result 2023: Candidates can check UGC NET Result 2023 on the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted in two phases in 83 subjects in two phases.

UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) Result 2023 in the second week of August. Candidates can check UGC NET Result 2023 on the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. “UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the final results in the second week of August,” UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

UGC NET Result 2023: How To Download Marksheet

Go to the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Look for the link on the homepage that reads, “Download UGC NET Result 2023″. The link will be available in the candidate’s activity section. Enter the details and submit them. Your UGC NET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The UGC NET June 2023 exam was conducted in two phases in 83 subjects in two phases over a period of nine days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates. The first phase of UGC NET 2023 exam was conducted from June 13 to June 17 and the second phase was conducted from June 19 to June 22.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: Steps To Raise Objections

Go to the official website . Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET Answer Key 2023,” given below on the homepage. Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and submit. Click on “View Question Paper” for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click on the link “Click to view /Challenge Answer Key”. You will see Question IDs in sequential order. The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option(s)’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA. The Dropped Questions are highlighted and not for challenge. If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box. After clicking your desired option, scroll down, ‘Save your Claims’ and move to the next screen. You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged. You may upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file). Click on ‘Save your Claims and pay fee’ or in case you wish to modify the claims, click on ‘Modify your Claims’ After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your Challenges. Kindly pay the fee by clicking on ‘Pay Fee’. The claims will be saved finally after successful payment of requisite fee. Select the Mode of Payment and Pay your fee at for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

