New Delhi: Ukrainian ballet star Artyom Datsishin lost his life due to Russian bombings in Ukraine. Datsishin passed away on Thursday, three weeks after he was injured in the Russian shelling. He was 43, news portal People reported after obtaining the information from Evening Standard, according to news agency ANI. Datsishin was a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine.Also Read - Will Donate Our Son's Body For Medical Research, Says Father Of Karnataka Student Killed In Ukraine

A few days ago, Ukraine bid farewell to actress Oksana Shvets who was killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in the capital city.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s interior minister Denys Monastyrsky on Saturday said that it will take years to defuse unexploded ordnances after the Russian invasion. Speaking to The Associated Press in the besieged Ukrainian capital, Denys Monastyrsky said that the country will need Western assistance to cope with the massive task once the war is over.

A huge number of shells and mines have been fired at Ukraine and a large part haven’t exploded, they remain under the rubble and pose a real threat, Monastyrsky said. It will take years, not months, to defuse them. In addition to the unexploded Russian ordnances, the Ukrainian troops also have planted land mines at bridges, airports and other key infrastructure to prevent Russians from using them.

“We won’t be able to remove the mines from all that territory, so I asked our international partners and colleagues from the European Union and the United States to prepare groups of experts to demine the areas of combat and facilities that came under shelling,” Monastyrsky told the AP.

An estimated 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country, since Russian invasion.