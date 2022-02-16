New Delhi: Russian defence ministry Wednesday announced the end of Crimea military drills, reported news agency AFP. The Russian defence ministry shared a video of Russian military equipment and forces leaving Crimea. The move comes after Moscow said Tuesday that some of its troops are returning to home bases, indicating a cooling of tensions of a possible Ukraine invasion.Also Read - Epic Error: UK Company Mistakenly Sends Man Compensation Cheque of Rs 23,66,47,89,84,98,584 For Power Cut!

Earlier Wednesday, the United States warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine remained a distinct possibility. US President Joe Biden, in a televised address, said that reports of pullback of troops are unverified and revised the number of Russian troops encircling Ukraine from 1,00,000 to 1,50,000.