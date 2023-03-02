live
Live Umsning, Umroi, Mawrengkneng, Pyunthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM
According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.
Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes to the 59 assembly constituencies of Meghalaya will begin at 8 AM. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.
PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST
|PARTY
|UMSNING (ST)
|UMROI (ST)
|MAWRENGKNENG (ST)
|PYUNTHORUMHRAH
|MAWLAI (ST)
|EAST SHILLONG (ST)
|NORTH SHILLONG (ST)
|WEST SHILLONG
|SOUTH SHILLONG
|MYLLIEM (ST)
|AITC
|Gilbert Nongrum
|George B Lyngdoh
|Banshanlang Lawai
|Samborlang Diengdoh
|Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah
|Iwan Maria
|Ian A Lyngdoh Nongkynrih
|Gilbert Guidingstar Laloo
|BJP
|Duruth Majaw
|Shanbor Ramde
|Highlander Kharmalki
|Alexander Laloo Hek
|Wandonbok Jyrwa
|Wankitbok Poshna
|Mariahom Kharkrang
|Ernest Mawrie
|Sanbor Shullai
|Samuel Hashah
|Congress
|Dr Celestine Lyndoh
|Stanliwis Rymbai
|Erson Marwein
|PN Syiem
|Marbud Dkhar
|Manuel Badwar
|JA Lyngdoh
|Smt. Bethleen Dhkhar
|UDP
|Sunshine Makri
|Osaphi Smithson Jyrwa
|Process Sawkmie
|Aman Warr
|Paul Lyngdoh
|Mitchel Wankhar
|NPP
|Jason L Mawlong
|Damanbait Lamare
|Pyniaid Sing Syiem
|Rocky Hek
|Teibor Pathaw
|Ampareen Lyngdoh
|Ranson Sutnga
|Mohendro Rapsang
|Hamletson Dohling
