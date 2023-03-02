Top Recommended Stories

Live Umsning, Umroi, Mawrengkneng, Pyunthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.

Published: March 2, 2023 7:21 AM IST

By Sankunni K

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes to the 59 assembly constituencies of Meghalaya will begin at 8 AM. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTYUMSNING (ST)UMROI (ST)MAWRENGKNENG (ST)PYUNTHORUMHRAHMAWLAI (ST)EAST SHILLONG (ST)NORTH SHILLONG (ST)WEST SHILLONGSOUTH SHILLONGMYLLIEM (ST)
AITCGilbert NongrumGeorge B LyngdohBanshanlang LawaiSamborlang DiengdohElgiva Gwyneth RynjahIwan MariaIan A Lyngdoh NongkynrihGilbert Guidingstar Laloo
BJPDuruth MajawShanbor RamdeHighlander KharmalkiAlexander Laloo HekWandonbok JyrwaWankitbok PoshnaMariahom KharkrangErnest MawrieSanbor ShullaiSamuel Hashah
CongressDr Celestine LyndohStanliwis RymbaiErson MarweinPN SyiemMarbud DkharManuel BadwarJA LyngdohSmt. Bethleen Dhkhar
UDPSunshine MakriOsaphi Smithson JyrwaProcess SawkmieAman WarrPaul LyngdohMitchel Wankhar
NPPJason L MawlongDamanbait LamarePyniaid Sing SyiemRocky HekTeibor PathawAmpareen LyngdohRanson SutngaMohendro RapsangHamletson Dohling

Live Updates

  • 7:34 AM IST

    Good morning! Welcome to the live blog covering the result day of the Tripura Assembly Election 2023. Catch all the updates from Umsning, Umroi, Mawrengkneng, Pyunthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem, constituencies here.

