Live Umsning, Umroi, Mawrengkneng, Pyunthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM

According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.

Meghalaya Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes to the 59 assembly constituencies of Meghalaya will begin at 8 AM. As many as 369 candidates are in the fray of which 36 are women. According to the Zee News-Matrize exit poll, the NPP is leading in Meghalaya with 21-26 seats, while TMC is trailing with 8-13 seats. While the exit poll predicts 6-11 seats for the BJP, Congress is only favoured in 3-6 seats.

PARTY UMSNING (ST) UMROI (ST) MAWRENGKNENG (ST) PYUNTHORUMHRAH MAWLAI (ST) EAST SHILLONG (ST) NORTH SHILLONG (ST) WEST SHILLONG SOUTH SHILLONG MYLLIEM (ST) AITC Gilbert Nongrum George B Lyngdoh Banshanlang Lawai Samborlang Diengdoh Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah Iwan Maria Ian A Lyngdoh Nongkynrih Gilbert Guidingstar Laloo BJP Duruth Majaw Shanbor Ramde Highlander Kharmalki Alexander Laloo Hek Wandonbok Jyrwa Wankitbok Poshna Mariahom Kharkrang Ernest Mawrie Sanbor Shullai Samuel Hashah Congress Dr Celestine Lyndoh Stanliwis Rymbai Erson Marwein PN Syiem Marbud Dkhar Manuel Badwar JA Lyngdoh Smt. Bethleen Dhkhar UDP Sunshine Makri Osaphi Smithson Jyrwa Process Sawkmie Aman Warr Paul Lyngdoh Mitchel Wankhar NPP Jason L Mawlong Damanbait Lamare Pyniaid Sing Syiem Rocky Hek Teibor Pathaw Ampareen Lyngdoh Ranson Sutnga Mohendro Rapsang Hamletson Dohling

