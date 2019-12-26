New Delhi: Strong cold wave in many parts of North India continued on Thursday as the mercury went down further and temperatures are likely to go down further in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the cold wave conditions would continue till the end of the year in many states in north India.

As per the updates from the IMD, the national capital is already in the midst of the longest cold wave in December seen in 22 years.

The IMD also stated that the prevailing cold wave condition will continue till December 29 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and in some pockets over north Rajasthan.

As per media reports, most places in the national capital recorded severe cold conditions continuously for 12 days. Delhi had also experienced cold wave spell in four years -1997, 1998, 2003, and 2014.

The IMD, however, stated that the cold conditions are prevailing due to persistence of cold northwesterly winds in lower levels over northwest India and other favourable meteorological conditions.

The IMD stated that on December 25, the national capital experienced the coldest day when majority of stations in the region recorded 7-12 degrees Celsius below average with actual maximum temperature of the day varying between 9-15 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD, the minimum temperature on Wednesday night was recorded at 6 degrees Celsius and the weather bureau said it was 7 degrees Celsius at 5.30 AM on Thursday.

Apart from cold wave, the IMD also predicted light to moderate rain over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh between December 31, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

