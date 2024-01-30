Home

Uncharted Horizons: Smriti Kalra’s Lone Wanderlust in Northeastern Gems

Smriti's tale dismantles stereotypes, revealing the seamless fusion of urban sophistication and the authentic allure of village life.

Smriti Kalra

New Delhi: Actress Smriti Kalra, known for her roles in “Daranchoo” and “Cash,” has stepped away from the limelight to embark on solo backpacking escapades through the hidden treasures of Nagaland and Sikkim in Northeast India. Far from the glitz of her usual life, Smriti’s journey becomes an intimate exploration of self-discovery, urging others to break free from societal norms.

Delving into the heart of Nagaland and venturing to the northern reaches of Sikkim, Smriti’s tale dismantles stereotypes, revealing the seamless fusion of urban sophistication and the authentic allure of village life. Her interactions with locals reshape the narrative, showcasing a city girl’s adaptability to the rhythmic pace of rural existence.

Beyond the exclusive permissions and concealed destinations that captivate many, Smriti’s solo expeditions embody the essence of freedom. Her experiences not only spark a love for exploration but also motivate others to liberate themselves from the ordinary, reveling in the sheer joy of the present moment.

Using straightforward language, she encourages a joyful embrace of the present, inviting others to uncover the beauty in unconventional paths. Serving as a wellspring of inspiration, Smriti Kalra’s adventures call on everyone to relish the thrill of exploration and rewrite their own narratives.

1. What inspired to go to solo backpacking?

I was reading and I came across Helena Keller’s quote, “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all”. It’s one of my favorite quotes. And then, you know, it just got me thinking. Everyone was planning vacations for the new year time and Christmas time and all the fancy places. And then thoughts were coming in my head and I thought that will I be able to manage all by myself for a month with the limited resources that I carry and the lifestyle that we live we are used to excesses, excessive clothes etc and when you’re backpacking, you’re very limited things. I said will I be able to do that and will I be able to take care of myself completely, completely on my own. So that set me to solo backpacking and there is no better place than the North-East part of India. It is very women friendly. It is beautiful, still being explored.

2. How was the experience overall with the natives?

It’s one of the best memories which i made and the testimony to it is I’m still in touch with so many of them. They have my number. I have their number and it’s a bond. You know what made my trip special to Northeast are the people. Simple, resilient, hard working, warm and kind and compassionate. What more can anyone ask for!

