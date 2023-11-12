Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Uttarakhand, Several Feared Trapped

Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Uttarakhand, Several Feared Trapped

An under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi collapsed on Saturday night. Several workers are feared trapped inside it.

Updated: November 12, 2023 12:18 PM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

uttarakhand tunnel collapsed
Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Uttarakhand, Several Feared Trapped

Uttarkashi: Several workers are feared to be trapped inside an under construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district after its structure collapsed on Saturday night.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.