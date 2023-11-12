By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Uttarakhand, Several Feared Trapped
An under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi collapsed on Saturday night. Several workers are feared trapped inside it.
Uttarkashi: Several workers are feared to be trapped inside an under construction tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district after its structure collapsed on Saturday night.
VIDEO | Several labourers feared being trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/uHNsLzE4qP
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023
