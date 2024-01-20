Home

Under PM Modi's leadership Naxalism Will Be Eliminated In Three Years: Amit Shah

Sonitpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India would be free of the problem of Naxalism in the next three years. While addressing a gathering on the 60th Raising Day of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) in Assam’s Tezpur, he lauded the valour of SSB and their efforts in combating Naxalites.

“I believe that in the next three years under Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s leadership, the country will completely get rid of the problem of Naxalism,” Shah said while speaking at the 60th Raising Day of Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) in Assam’s Tezpur on Saturday.

The Union Home Minister lauded the bravery of the SSB in fighting against Naxalism, stating that along with the CRPF and the BSF, the SSB has brought the Naxal movement to an edge.

“Along with protecting the border of friendly countries of Nepal and Bhutan, the SSB has fought against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar. I have heard of your bravery whenever I have gone on review of Naxal operations in these areas,” Shah said.

