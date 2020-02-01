New Delhi: Explaining the farm focus of the Union Budget 2020, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 16-point action plan to double farmers’ income by 2020. Here’s the action plan:

1. Encourage states to take up model agricultural laws

2. Comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts.

3. PM Kusum scheme removes dependence on kerosene and encourages the use of solar power

4. Our govt will encourage balanced use of fertilisers. This is an important step because currently the use of chemical fertilisers is incentivised.

5. NABARD will take up an exercise of mapping and geotagging agricultural warehouses, cold storage and other inventory storages

6. A village storage scheme is proposed to be managed by SHEs. This will help farmers store more and reduce logistics costs. Women in the village will be responsible for managing this seamless storage mechanism.

7. Krishi UDAAN scheme will be launched by the Aviation Ministry.

8. Horticulture sector with its current produce exceeds the production of food grains. We will now take it to, One Product One District.

9. Financing of negotiable warehousing receipts will be integrating other e-services.

10. Agricultural credit availability for 2021 has been set at 15 lakh crore.

11. Our govt aims to eliminate the foot and mouth disease in sheep and goat by 2025

12. Doubling of milk production of 53.5 million metric tonnes of milk to 103 metric million tonnes by 2025.

13. Our govt will involve youth in the fishery sector. We hope the rural youth will work as Sagar Mitras and also form Fish Farmer Organisation

14. Under Antodyaya scheme, SHEs will be further taken forward and made stronger.

15. Rs 2.83 lakh crore to be allocated for agriculture.

16. Rs 1.23 lakh crore to be allocated for rural development and Panchayati raj